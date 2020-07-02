Domonique Foxworth, Damien Woody and Mike Greenberg don't see Cam Newton's outgoing personality being a problem for the Patriots. (2:23)

Quarterback Cam Newton explained his viewpoint on the modest one-year contract he has agreed to with the New England Patriots, writing on Instagram, "This is not about money for me, it's about respect."

Newton, who has made more than $100 million during his 10-year career, is guaranteed just $550,000 as part of his one-year contract with the Patriots, according to a source. His base salary is $1.05 million, which is the minimum for a player with his experience.

Newton, 31, can earn an additional $6.45 million in incentives and per-game roster bonuses. There is no provision that restricts the Patriots from assigning him the franchise tag in 2021.

CBS Sports first reported the specific terms of Newton's deal.

Newton's salary-cap charge is just $1.13 million, which is a key figure because the Patriots have been tight to the salary cap (in part because of a $13.5 million dead cap charge for Tom Brady). The team has about $200,000 of remaining cap space after Newton's deal.

On Sunday, when ESPN first reported that Newton had agreed to a contract with the Patriots that was heavy on incentives, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was critical of the deal.

He tweeted: "How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting."