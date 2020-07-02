Quarterback Cam Newton explained his viewpoint on the modest one-year contract he has agreed to with the New England Patriots, writing on Instagram, "This is not about money for me, it's about respect."
Newton, who has made more than $100 million during his 10-year career, is guaranteed just $550,000 as part of his one-year contract with the Patriots, according to a source. His base salary is $1.05 million, which is the minimum for a player with his experience.
Newton, 31, can earn an additional $6.45 million in incentives and per-game roster bonuses. There is no provision that restricts the Patriots from assigning him the franchise tag in 2021.
View this post on Instagram
ïtš ÑØT âłøt øf thïñgš 💰MØÑĒ¥💲 čâññøt bûÿ, ßŪT âmøñgšt thë tøp øf thât łïšt øf thïñgš, ÿøû wøûłd fïñd RĒŠ₽ĒČT âš øñë øf thøšë‼️ »THÏŠ ÏŠ ÑØT ÄßØŪT MØÑĒ¥ FØR MĒ; ïtš âbøût RĒŠ₽ĒČT« 😈>💰 • 😈>💰• 😈>💰• 😈>💰• 😈>💰• 😈>💰 #ÄŁŁïKÑØWïšWØRK😤 #ïmßĒTTÏÑGïtÄŁŁøñMĒ♠️♥️♣️♦️🎲 #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ🤟🏾
CBS Sports first reported the specific terms of Newton's deal.
Newton's salary-cap charge is just $1.13 million, which is a key figure because the Patriots have been tight to the salary cap (in part because of a $13.5 million dead cap charge for Tom Brady). The team has about $200,000 of remaining cap space after Newton's deal.
On Sunday, when ESPN first reported that Newton had agreed to a contract with the Patriots that was heavy on incentives, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was critical of the deal.
He tweeted: "How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting."