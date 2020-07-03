The Giants hired Hannah Burnett as their Midlands scout on Thursday. She is the first woman in a full-time scouting position in the franchise's 95-year history.

Burnett, 25, was an events operations intern at the Buffalo Bills' training camp in 2017 and worked as a player personnel assistant in the NFL office for four months. She was hired in November 2018 by the Atlanta Falcons, where she worked as a liaison between players, agents and schools to schedule workouts; watched college tape; and attended pro days, bowl games and the NFL scouting combine. Her athletic background includes playing lacrosse, soccer and basketball at Huntington High School in Long Island before extending her lacrosse career at the University of Massachusetts.

Burnett interviewed on Zoom this past spring with vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams, director of college scouting Chris Pettit and assistant director of player personnel Tim McDonnell before being hired shortly after speaking with general manager Dave Gettleman.

Making history with the Giants isn't Burnett's primary goal.

"The only thing I care about is for us to win the Super Bowl," Burnett said in a statement released by the team. "Our main goal as a team is to win a Super Bowl. That's my goal, that's everybody's goal."

Connie Carberg was the NFL's first female scout. She worked in a scouting role with the New York Jets from 1976 to 1980.

Burnett wasn't the only addition this offseason, as the Giants overhauled their football operations and coaching staffs. Among the other recently announced changes were the hiring of Dr. Lani Lawrence as the director of wellness and clinical services. She will oversee the team's player engagement/development program that was run by Giants legend David Tyree, who is no longer with the organization.