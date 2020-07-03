Earlier this week, the NFL decided to shorten its preseason from four weeks to two to account for the coronavirus pandemic and the ways in which it's affecting the league's ability to start the season. But the NFL's players don't think that move went far enough.

An NFL Players Association source said Friday that the union's board of player representatives had voted to recommend scrapping all 2020 preseason games. The matter came to a vote during Thursday evening's conference call with NFLPA player reps, and the source said the vote was unanimous.

It's unclear whether the NFL will consider the players' recommendation. The league has yet to formally announce the reduction of the preseason from four games to two, although a source told ESPN's Kevin Seifert on Wednesday that the decision had been made.

The league does not believe it needs the union's approval to set its preseason schedule, although the players would argue that the changes in work rules brought on by the pandemic allow them the right to be involved in the decision.

Training camps for most NFL teams are set to begin July 28, only weeks away, and the league and union are still finalizing health and safety protocols to protect players and team personnel from the virus. Many of those protocols were discussed on the Thursday night call with the player reps and union medical director Thom Mayer. They range from newly designed protective face masks to reduced sizes of training camp rosters to possible fines for players who spread the virus after circulating in public outside of the team facility.

Sources familiar with the content of Thursday's call said players had many unanswered questions about how they can safely return to practice and play. The NFL has so far maintained that it plans to start camp and the regular season on time.