It's not quite Christmas in July, but James Conner still played Santa Claus for his mom, Kelly Bibbs.

The Steelers running back surprised Bibbs with a new house, posting a video of the unveiling to Instagram late Saturday afternoon.

Conner pulled off the surprise with the help of his brothers, slipping out of sight until she entered the house.

When she went inside, she saw Conner standing in the empty house. A gold balloon display reading, 'Welcome Home' hung at the end of a hallway. Bibbs was overwhelmed with tears and stepped outside. When she went back inside, the men shouted, 'Welcome home!'

This isn't Conner's first big gift of the summer. A month ago, the Erie, Pennsylvania, native surprised his dad with a new truck.