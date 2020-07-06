Patriots offering free parking for home games

The New England Patriots are offering free parking for home games during the 2020 season, the club announced in a letter to its season-ticket members on Monday.

"In order to show our appreciation for your commitment to the Patriots during this unique season -- and in acknowledgment that it will be different than any other season we have ever experienced together -- we want to share that we will provide free parking in all Gillette Stadium lots this year," the letter read. "From both a safety and convenience standpoint, we hope this will simplify one aspect of your game-day experience in 2020 and serve to express our gratitude for your support."

There are thousands of parking spots around the Patriots' home stadium, which produce significant revenue for owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft. The exchange of cash to enter the lots, and the potential safety hazards with the coronavirus, sparked the decision to offer free parking.

The club also announced that all ticketing, and entry to the stadium, will be digital.

The Patriots continue to offer season-ticket members at an elevated risk of COVID-19 infection the chance to skip the 2020 season and still hold on to their seats for the next year.