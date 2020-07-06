        <
          Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension: Social media reaction

          Has Mahomes done enough to be drafted No. 1 in NFL history over Brady? (2:04)

          Domonique Foxworth, Dan Orlovsky and Jeff Darlington debate whom they would draft first in NFL history between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. (2:04)

          6:40 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Patrick Mahomes was the first quarterback in NFL history to win league MVP and a Super Bowl before the age of 25, and the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to reward him.

          On Monday, Mahomes and the Chiefs agreed to a 10-year extension worth more than $400 million that will keep him in Kansas City through the 2031 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mahomes is the fourth first-round QB to get extended before the start of his fourth season since 2011 (joining Ryan Tannehill, Carson Wentz and Jared Goff).

          Mahomes won't turn 25 until Sept. 17, but his production at this age is impressive. His 17 career 300-yard passing games is tied with Matthew Stafford for the most in league history by a player before his 25th birthday, and his eight games with at least four TD passes leads all QBs before turning 25.

          Here is how social media reacted Monday to the new deal for Mahomes: