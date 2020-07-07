Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson says he has no hatred toward the Jewish community after posting anti-Semitic messages on social media that he attributed to Adolf Hitler and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on Monday.

On his Instagram story feed, Jackson featured a quote that he attributed to Hitler which said "[white Jews] will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were."

He also shared two posts on Instagram -- on Saturday and on Monday -- expressing admiration for Farrakhan, who has been identified as anti-Semitic.

After receiving criticism on social media, Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, said the posts were taken "the wrong way."

"Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way," he posted on Instagram story along with the highlighted passage that was attributed toward Hitler. "I have no hatred in my heart toward no one!! Equality. Equality [raised fist emojis]."

The Eagles, who signed Jackson to a three-year deal in March for his second stint with the team, have not yet commented on the posts.