The Cleveland Browns have restructured Olivier Vernon's contract, ensuring the defensive end will be with the team this season.

Vernon, who was due to make $15.25 million (non-guaranteed) in 2020, agreed to a restructured deal that will pay him $11 million guaranteed this season, a source told ESPN's Field Yates. That total comes from a $7 million signing bonus, $3.75 million base salary and a $250,000 workout bonus. Vernon can earn an additional $2 million through incentives, the source said.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry had said after the NFL draft that Vernon was in the team's plans.

The team also is working on an extension with defensive end Myles Garrett, the team's 2017 No. 1 overall pick, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler last month.

The 29-year-old Vernon, who is in the final year of a contract he signed with the New York Giants in 2016, had 3.5 sacks last season for the Browns, who acquired him in the trade that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland last offseason. A knee injury limited him to 10 games.

He has 54.5 sacks in eight seasons.