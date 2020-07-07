The Denver Broncos have selected former head coach Mike Shanahan for their Ring of Honor, the team announced on Tuesday. Shanahan will be the franchise's 34th Ring of Famer.

The ceremony is expected to be held next year instead of 2020, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Shanahan spent 14 seasons as head coach of the Broncos, leading the team to Super Bowl titles during the 1997 and 1998 seasons and finishing as the winningest coach in franchise history with 146 total wins. He also spent seven seasons as an assistant with Denver.

"Mike Shanahan is the greatest coach in Denver Broncos history and among the winningest coaches of all-time," president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a team statement. "He brought an unmatched standard and intensity as head coach, leading this franchise to its first two Super Bowl wins and building the Broncos into perennial contenders. We are thrilled that Mike has now been elected to the Broncos' Ring of Fame."

Shanahan is one of seven head coaches in NFL history with more than 175 career wins and two Super Bowl titles, joining Don Shula, Bill Belichick, Tom Landry, Chuck Noll, Bill Parcells and Tom Coughlin.

Before coaching the Broncos, Shanahan coached the Los Angeles Raiders in 1988 and for four games of the 1989 season before being fired. He then spent 14 seasons with Broncos followed by four seasons with the Washington Redskins finishing with a career coaching record of 178-144, including playoffs.

Shanahan also captured a Super Bowl title as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers during the 1994 season.