Louis Riddick says "money talks," and Dan Snyder will be forced to consider changing the Redskins' team name if companies apply pressure. (1:32)

Amazon on Wednesday became the latest company to announce it would be removing Washington Redskins merchandise for sale while the team considers a name change.

"With the announcement from the Washington team and the NFL, we are removing products with the team's name and logo from our stores," a spokesperson told CNBC. "Failure to properly close or delete all restricted product listings from your inventory may result in deactivation."

CNBC reported that sellers on Amazon were given 48 hours to remove Redskins merchandise.

Amazon joins Nike, Walmart, Target and Dick's Sporting Goods among companies to remove Redskins merchandise for sale online while the team reviews its nickname.

Redskins merchandise remains for sale on Fanatics.com and NFLShop.com, the Sports Business Journal reported Wednesday, citing company spokespersons.

The Redskins announced on Friday they will "undergo a thorough review of the team's name" amid renewed pressure. ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported that a change of the nickname is now considered likely, and citing a source, Schefter reported Wednesday that in discussions about the nickname, Washington is planning to have no Native American imagery. As of now, Washington plans to keep its colors burgundy and gold, a source told ESPN's John Keim.

Team owner Dan Snyder has been under more pressure in recent weeks to change the name given the social climate in the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody. Snyder had shown no willingness to change the name since buying the team in 1999.

FedEx, which has naming rights to the team's stadium under a $205 million deal that runs until 2025, was among several sponsors to request that the team change the name last week.

Several Native American leaders and organizations sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday calling for the league to force Snyder to change the team name immediately.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.