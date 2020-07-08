Running back Raheem Mostert is requesting a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, his agent announced Wednesday.

Agent Brett Tessler tweeted that the trade request comes after "months of unproductive talks" with the 49ers on adjusting his contract.

After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert's contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade. Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL RBs in YPC & helped lead them to the Super Bowl. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) July 8, 2020

Earlier this offseason, the 49ers traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins. The other running backs on the team's roster include Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson and Jerick McKinnon, who hasn't played in two seasons because of knee injuries.

Raheem Mostert's Late Breakout Raheem Mostert burst onto the scene in Week 12 last season. In his last nine games, including the playoffs, he had more snaps, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns than he did in his first 44 NFL games. First 44 Games Last 9 Snaps 271 277 Rush yards 645 760 Rush TD 2 12 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Mostert is scheduled to be paid a base salary of $2.575 million this season and is due $2.875 million in 2021 as part of a three-year contract he signed with the 49ers last year. Based on average annual value, Mostert is the 49ers' fourth-highest-paid running back, behind McKinnon ($7.5 million), fullback Kyle Juszczyk ($5.25 million) and Coleman ($4.25 million).

Mostert led the 49ers with 772 rushing yards last season and scored 10 touchdowns (8 rushing, 2 receiving). In three playoff games, he rushed for 336 yards with five touchdowns. He set a 49ers franchise record with 220 rushing yards in his team's 37-20 NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers.

He led the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns from Week 12 through the end of the 2019 postseason. His 760 rushing yards over that span were the second most in the league, trailing only the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, who had 1,154.