If fans are allowed to attend Pittsburgh Steelers games at Heinz Field this fall, they'll do so wearing face masks.

"Our goal is to still have fans at Heinz Field this year with the understanding that social distancing, as well as all fans being required to wear masks, will play a role in the capacity to ensure a safe atmosphere," Burt Lauten, the Steelers' director of communications, said in a statement. "We will continue to work with the NFL and public health officials to finalize plans for fans to attend our home games."

In May, the Steelers announced plans to hold back 50% of individual ticket sales to prepare for possible social-distancing guidelines.

The Steelers also told season-ticket holders in an email that they could apply for full refunds for the 2020 season, while still retaining their ability to renew the season ticket location for the following season. Fans will also receive refunds for any canceled preseason games.

"We are communicating with our season ticket holders to make them aware of the digital ticketing process we will employ this season at Heinz Field for a more flexible solution as we prepare for potential reduced capacity," Lauten said. "We will continue the process of allowing our fans to opt out of their 2020 season tickets if they feel they are uniquely affected by the current situation."