As the NFL plans for how to play through the coronavirus pandemic, the league distributed new game-day protocols to teams on Wednesday. As word spread, some of the rules -- such as a ban on postgame jersey swaps -- drew the ire of current and former players on social media, even though the NFL Players Association has signed off on the policy.
Here's a roundup of what players are saying about the new rules that will take effect for 2020 preseason and regular-season games.
This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game. 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/fWefsUSVDc— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 9, 2020
I get off Twitter for a couple hours and I come back to them telling us no jersey swaps ..... It's something every other day dawg 🤦🏾♂️— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) July 9, 2020
thats DAMN SILLY bro.. 🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/QDOwn2G3bc— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) July 9, 2020
But we can tackle eachother? Cmon now https://t.co/lT63mvb0jO— Savage (@kennyvaccaro) July 9, 2020
So I can be tackled during a game but after I can't swap jerseys ???— IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) July 9, 2020
why won't the NFL just say they don't want players swapping jerseys lol! this wild... and what happens if they swap anyway?— Shane Vereen (@ShaneVereen34) July 9, 2020
What is stopping Jersey swap going to do? We already played in a whole game!! pic.twitter.com/S5XgYhs89Y— DJ Moore💫 (@idjmoore) July 9, 2020
So we can tackle each other for 60min but can't exchange jersey that takes 2 mins😂😂😂 https://t.co/5RKq54T0mH— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 9, 2020
This has to be a joke... https://t.co/OrJBcBtiFl pic.twitter.com/cA8Iu0LI39— Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) July 9, 2020
🤣🤣🤣🤣 yooo so we could hit each for 60 minutes but we can't switch jerseys, y'all look stupid— Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) July 9, 2020