No more jersey swaps? NFL players react to new game-day protocols

Why is the NFL looking to have fewer players at camps? (0:36)

As the NFL plans for how to play through the coronavirus pandemic, the league distributed new game-day protocols to teams on Wednesday. As word spread, some of the rules -- such as a ban on postgame jersey swaps -- drew the ire of current and former players on social media, even though the NFL Players Association has signed off on the policy.

Here's a roundup of what players are saying about the new rules that will take effect for 2020 preseason and regular-season games.

This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game. 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/fWefsUSVDc — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 9, 2020

thats DAMN SILLY bro.. 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/QDOwn2G3bc — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) July 9, 2020

But we can tackle eachother? Cmon now https://t.co/lT63mvb0jO — Savage (@kennyvaccaro) July 9, 2020

So I can be tackled during a game but after I can't swap jerseys ??? — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) July 9, 2020

why won't the NFL just say they don't want players swapping jerseys lol! this wild... and what happens if they swap anyway? — Shane Vereen (@ShaneVereen34) July 9, 2020

What is stopping Jersey swap going to do? We already played in a whole game!! pic.twitter.com/S5XgYhs89Y — DJ Moore💫 (@idjmoore) July 9, 2020

So we can tackle each other for 60min but can't exchange jersey that takes 2 mins😂😂😂 https://t.co/5RKq54T0mH — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 9, 2020