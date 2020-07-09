Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie's documentary film company, Play/Action Pictures, on Thursday announced the completion of its inaugural project, which has been in the works for three years: "The Meaning of Hitler."

Lurie is an executive producer for the film. The threat of white supremacy is a topic that has been important to him for some time, and this is an example of his commitment to addressing social issues.

The announcement comes as Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has received widespread condemnation for his social media posts, including an anti-Semitic message that he attributed to Adolf Hitler.

Jackson spoke with Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman -- both of whom are Jewish -- on Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Tim McManus, with Lurie expressing deep disappointment about the social media posts. Jackson expressed a desire to educate himself and to work directly with the Jewish community, and his camp contacted the rabbi at Chabad Young Philly a short time later to discuss ways for Jackson to donate to and work with the organization.

The documentary, which uses the 1978 best-selling book of the same title as a guide, was filmed in nine countries over three years.

"We couldn't be prouder that 'The Meaning of Hitler' is the first completed film made by our new documentary production company, Play/Action Pictures," Lurie said in a statement. "I envisioned Play/Action to be a leading creative force for films that engage with the most crucial and challenging issues of our time. The rise of white supremacy and neo-fascism in the United States and the world over are among the most important and serious threats we face today."

Lurie and his former wife, Christina, won an Academy Award in 2011 as executive producers of "Inside Job," a documentary that examined corruption on Wall Street.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.