New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell had a "great talk" with disgruntled teammate Jamal Adams on Thursday, and he came away with the impression the All-Pro safety wants to remain in New York -- if he gets a new contract.

"I think he wants to be [with the Jets], I just think he wants to get paid," Bell said Friday in an interview with Peter Rosenberg on Hot 97 radio in New York. "I think he's in the same situation I was three years ago. He's a young player. He's been at the top of the game, playing at a high level and feels like, 'Dang, I just want to get compensated.'"

Bell said he doesn't oppose Adams' hard-line stance, adding, "No. Hell, no. You deserve every dollar you're asking for. Everything he asks for, he deserves it."

Adams, upset by the lack of progress in contract talks, formally requested a trade last month. He submitted to the Jets a list of seven preferred destinations, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported. In the meantime, Adams has criticized the team on social media, also saying he's "trying to" orchestrate a trade to the Dallas Cowboys.

He has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is making $3.6 million this season and $9.9 million in 2021 via the fifth-year option. Adams is believed to be seeking more than $15 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid safety.

The Jets say they want to make Adams a "Jet for life," but they haven't put a timetable on a potential contract extension. Adams wants it before the start of the season.

Bell doesn't see Adams going anywhere.

"Me, personally, I hope he doesn't get traded," Bell said. "But I don't think he'll get traded. I do think he'll be playing with the Jets. That's just me, personally, because I don't think he's going to get traded. Honestly, why would you trade him? I wouldn't trade him."

General manager Joe Douglas hasn't commented on Adams' contract dispute since late April. Coach Adam Gase said recently that he wants Adams on the 2020 roster.

In a wide-ranging interview, Bell also addressed his own disappointing performance last season. He rushed for a career-low 789 yards and averaged only 3.2 yards per carry, the lowest in franchise history for a back with at least 150 carries.

After sitting out the 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell said he felt great physically in 2019, but he added, "That wasn't the best me."

"Everybody talked about the offensive line and everybody talked about me not getting the ball, but, damn, Le'Veon, were you at your best?" he said. "I can literally look at myself in the eye and say, 'No. No, I wasn't.'"