Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team said that after Bidwill developed symptoms, he tested positive for COVID-19 and went to the hospital following a recommendation by his doctor.

His condition has improved, and he is expected to be released this weekend.

The team says it believes the 55-year-old Bidwill caught the virus while traveling and spending time on the East Coast for several weeks.

He has been working remotely since March, and the team said he hasn't had in-person contact with coaches or players.