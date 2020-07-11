Lawyers for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker are denying a report of a cover-up in the alleged robbery involving the two NFL players in May.

The New York Daily News, which obtained a search warrant that cited previous evidence gathered in the case, reported that a witness in the robbery, Dominic Johnson, oversaw a payout of $55,000 to the four alleged victims at the office of Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, in the days after the robbery occurred.

Grieco called the report false.

"Law enforcement, both local and federal, was advised from day one and beyond that the alleged 'victims' in this case were actively extorting Baker and Dunbar," he told the Seattle Times. "These men fabricated a robbery story after waiting an hour to call police and then immediately began contacting the players demanding money.

"My office obtained accurate and truthful affidavits consistent with the independent witness and my client's account. These 'victims' are seasoned career criminals who have been arrested and/or convicted of crimes ranging from conspiracy to commit murder, to human trafficking, to filing a false police report. Mr. Dunbar took and passed a polygraph confirming that he did not participate or witness any robbery."

The alleged robbery took place May 13 in Miramar, Florida. Baker, a 2019 first-round pick, pleaded not guilty to eight charges; Dunbar also pleaded not guilty to four charges. Both players are out on bail ($200,000 for Baker, $100,000 for Dunbar).

The state attorney's office has yet to decide whether to go forward toward trial in each player's case.