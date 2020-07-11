The New England Patriots have settled compensation grievances with Antonio Brown and Aaron Hernandez over the past week, which creates notable salary-cap space for the team, league sources told ESPN.

The Patriots had owed receiver Brown $9 million, and as part of the settlement, he will instead receive $5 million, per sources.

The settlement is notable, as some experts viewed the Patriots' chances of recouping any money as low. The Patriots gave Brown a $9 million signing bonus on Sept. 7, and half of it was to be paid on Sept. 23, three days after they cut him. The other half was to be paid in January.

In addition to that $4 million credit on the Patriots' cap, the club received a $2.25 million credit after settling a long-running compensation grievance with the late Hernandez, per sources.

The salary-cap space is significant for the Patriots, who have been tight to the league's limit.

Earlier this week, prior to restructuring the contract of running back Rex Burkhead, the Patriots were down to less than $500,000 in space. The club now has $7.79 million in room under the salary cap.