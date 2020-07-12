Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has been released from a Rhode Island hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

"This week I learned first-hand just how serious COVID-19 is," Bidwill said in a statement. "My immense appreciation for all those on the front lines of this pandemic has only increased and I am particularly grateful to the tremendous nurses and doctors at Newport [Rhode Island] Hospital.

"I am also overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness from the Red Sea as well as so many friends and colleagues in Arizona and throughout the country. I'm very fortunate to have this experience behind me and strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing the important measures to avoid it themselves."

The Cardinals said on Friday they believed Bidwill, 55, caught the virus while traveling and spending time on the East Coast for several weeks.

Bidwill has been working remotely since March, and the team said he hasn't had in-person contact with the Cardinals' coaches or players.