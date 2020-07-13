Every logo Washington's NFL franchise has ever used

Washington's NFL franchise is changing its nickname and logo. Here's a look at the various logos featuring Native American imagery the franchise used for decades.

1937-51

The Redskins officially moved away from Boston to begin their tenure in Washington. Before they took on the Redskins name and the Native American profile logo, they were the Boston Braves and played at Fenway Park.

Harris & Ewing/Library of Congress

Related: Inside the process and possible fallout of renaming

1952-59

Washington's logo had a yellow circle around the profile, similar to the current look. But for seven years in the 1950s, the ring went missing.

Nate Fine/NFL

1960-64

In the early '60s the uniform had a simplistic look, without much flare, except for a feather decal that ran down the center line of the helmet.

Herb Weitman/USA TODAY Sports

1965-69

For the first time in its Washington tenure, the team ditched the profile logo for a white-and-gold spear and feather.

Nate Fine/NFL

Watch: Max Kellerman sounds off on Dan Snyder

1969

Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi was head coach in Washington for one season in 1969. He led the team to its first winning season in 14 years.

Nate Fine/Getty Images

1970-71

Lombardi also advocated for a logo change away from the spear to an R, similar to the G worn by his former team, the Green Bay Packers. His vision became a reality for the 1970 season, just before his death in September of that year.

Nate Fine/Getty Images

1972-81

When new coach George Allen Jr. came over from the Los Angeles Rams in 1971, he looked to make a change. The team consulted with Native Americans to develop an updated profile logo that players wore on their helmets for the first time.

AP Photo

1982

Washington won its first Super Bowl in 1982 behind the arm of Joe Theismann and the mind of Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs. The logo used on the Super Bowl helmets, featuring C-patterned double feathers, was modified for 1983. The team again made the Super Bowl in '83 but lost to the Los Angeles Raiders.

Nate Fine/Getty Images

1983-2019

Washington won two more Super Bowls under the Redskins name in '87 and '91, but hasn't won a conference championship since. The team hasn't made the postseason since 2015.

Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images

2013

Native American activists have been asking Washington to change its nickname since the early 1970s. Current owner Dan Snyder told USA Today in 2013 he would "never change the name." That stance changed in the summer of 2020, when investors threatened to end their relationships with the team if it did not change its nickname.

Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Related: Timeline of scrutiny placed on the nickname

2019

The 2019 season was the last time Washington will use any Native American imagery for its logo, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week. A source told ESPN the team plans to keep its current burgundy and gold color scheme, and that coach Ron Rivera wants to include the military in the new name.