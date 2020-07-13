Dwayne Haskins, social media react to Washington NFL team name change

Marcus Spears insists Redskins owner Dan Snyder is changing the team name because of the financial repercussions and not because of social justice issues. (1:25)

Why did Dan Snyder decide to change Redskins name now? (1:25)

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins said he's "looking forward to the future" after the NFL franchise announced on Monday that it will be retiring its nickname and logo after completing a thorough review that began on July 3.

Haskins was one of several current and former NFL players who weighed in on the latest news, with other players asking social media followers to offer suggestions on what name the franchise should use next.

Last week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the franchise would not use any Native American imagery.

Washington's logo of an American Indian chief had been designed by a Native American in 1971.

Washington has held the same nickname for the past 87 seasons, the most consecutive seasons with one nickname before a change in the history of NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL franchises, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Another source told ESPN that the plan, as of now, is to retain the franchise's use of its burgundy and gold colors.

Here is how social media reacted Monday to the news:

As a kid who grew up in the dmv it'll always be #HTTR but looking forward to the future 🤝 https://t.co/1qjYtrhGra — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) July 13, 2020

I guess all of these jerseys, t-shirts, helmets, etc. that I have in my house are collector's items now? pic.twitter.com/IQ0wY6xuli — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) July 13, 2020

Going to be crazy seeing a different logo for the redskins ... and name !!! — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) July 13, 2020

It's been a long & difficult journey 2 achieve this end. @suzanharjo recognized this injustice over 30yrs ago. Thank u for leading the way! #Forward2Gther #Equality4All https://t.co/82wunOD9C7 — Notah Begay III (@NotahBegay3) July 13, 2020

Washington .......??? Let's hear it — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) July 13, 2020

I think it will be Redwolves! — Phillip Daniels (@PhillipDaniels) July 13, 2020