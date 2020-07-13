Adam Schefter breaks down the financial importance of the Cowboys signing Dak Prescott to a long-term extension. (2:06)

Despite Wednesday's deadline to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term deal, there are no scheduled talks between the Dallas Cowboys and the quarterback's agent, Todd France, according to multiple sources.

While things can change quickly with a simple phone call, there was expected to be more urgency in getting a deal done that would lock Prescott in for the long term while making the quarterback one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Prescott signed the exclusive franchise tag tender worth $31.4 million on June 22, which guaranteed he would not miss any of training camp -- whenever it will begin. Without a long-term deal by 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, Prescott will have to play the season on the tag and the sides can't talk again about a long-term deal until January.

If the Cowboys were to put the tag on Prescott again in 2021, he would make $37.7 million.

The biggest hang-up in the negotiations has been the length of the contract. The Cowboys have offered Prescott five-year deals, while France has countered with four-year options.

In March, sources said the Cowboys made an offer to Prescott that averaged $34.5 million, which at the time was second to Russell Wilson's $35 million from the Seattle Seahawks, with a guarantee on par with the $110 million Jared Goff received from the Los Angeles Rams last summer.

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Patrick Mahomes to a 12-year deal worth $477 million that could grow to as much as $503 million.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in 2018, his first year as the starter, and won the Super Bowl last season. Prescott, who had career highs in passing yards (4,902) and touchdown passes (30) last season, has one playoff win in two postseason appearances.