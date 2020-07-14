Randy Gregory's return from an indefinite suspension remains in limbo as training camp approaches, but there is some hope the Dallas Cowboys' defensive end can be involved with the organization in some fashion, sources told ESPN.

Gregory's application for reinstatement has not been denied by the league, but he has not been cleared to return, either. He started the reinstatement process during the offseason.

Gregory is on an indefinite suspension for multiple violations of the league's substance-abuse policy dating to his rookie year in 2015.

Under terms of the new collective bargaining agreement, players can no longer be suspended for a positive test for marijuana, but because he was penalized under the old system he would still need to be welcomed back by commissioner Roger Goodell. A player can continue to be suspended for missing tests or not taking part in a care plan.

Gregory missed all of last season after playing in 14 games in 2018 and finishing with six sacks, which was second on the team. He missed 30 of 32 regular-season games in 2016 and '17 because of suspensions. He has played in only 28 of a possible 80 regular-season games in his career.

The Cowboys selected Gregory in the second round in 2015 and have stood by him. The team had a short-term extension for Gregory blocked last year by the league because of the suspension.

Earlier this offseason, pass-rusher Aldon Smith was conditionally reinstated by the NFL after multiple suspensions that have kept him off the playing field since 2015. The Cowboys signed Smith to a one-year deal as a free agent that could be worth up to $4 million.