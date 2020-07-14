        <
          Source: Titans and Derrick Henry not expected to reach long-term deal by Wednesday deadline

          6:58 AM ET
          Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and the team are not expected to reach a long-term deal by Wednesday's deadline for franchise players, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Henry, 26, signed his franchise tender in April is scheduled to make $10.27 million this season and become a free agent in the offseason.

          The Pro Bowler rushed for a league-leading 1,540 yards last season with 16 touchdowns.

          He became the first player to have 180 yards or more rushing in three consecutive games, counting the season-finale win over the Houston Texans and playoff wins against the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

          The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry added 446 yards with two touchdowns in the playoffs.

          ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.