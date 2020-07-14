Derrick Henry isn't settling after leading the NFL in rushing in 2019, as he works out on a hill in preparation for the upcoming season. (0:27)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and the team are not expected to reach a long-term deal by Wednesday's deadline for franchise players, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Henry, 26, signed his franchise tender in April is scheduled to make $10.27 million this season and become a free agent in the offseason.

The Pro Bowler rushed for a league-leading 1,540 yards last season with 16 touchdowns.

He became the first player to have 180 yards or more rushing in three consecutive games, counting the season-finale win over the Houston Texans and playoff wins against the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry added 446 yards with two touchdowns in the playoffs.

