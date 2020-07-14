Washington receiver Kelvin Harmon suffered a torn ACL in mid-June and will miss the 2020 season, leaving the team short-handed at a position at which it already faced questions.

Harmon said on Twitter that he underwent surgery on his right knee last week. He also said he hurt the leg a month ago. Another source said he hurt it while working out in the Ashburn area, getting ready for training camp.

Harmon was going to compete for a starting job opposite Terry McLaurin. The team drafted receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden in the fourth round of the draft in April. Washington also has Steven Sims returning in the slot. But it lacks proven depth and the overall group will be one of Washington's biggest question marks entering the season.

Of Washington's 12 remaining receivers, only one -- Cody Latimer -- has played more than three seasons. And Latimer is on the bubble after being arrested in May and charged with five felonies stemming from an alleged incident at a poker game. No receiver has caught more than Latimer's 70 career passes.

Harmon, a sixth-round pick in 2019, added size and a physical presence at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. He was Washington's best run-blocking receiver and was often used inside the red zone because of his ability to break tackles to gain extra yards.

Harmon caught 30 passes for 365 yards last season, but did not score.