The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of finalizing a massive five-year extension worth $125 million with star pass-rusher Myles Garrett, a league source confirmed to ESPN. The deal is not final yet, but the sides are close.

NFL Network first reported Tuesday that a deal was imminent with the 2017 No. 1 overall pick.

Blockbuster deal The reported 5-year, $125 million extension would make Myles Garrett the highest-paid defensive player in annual average salary in NFL history. AAV Khalil Mack, CHI $23.5M Aaron Donald, LAR $22.5M DeMarcus Lawrence, DAL $21M DeForest Buckner, IND $21M Frank Clark, KC $20.8M

Garrett entered the offseason with two years left on his rookie contract after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option.

Garrett had 10 sacks in 10 games last year. But then he was suspended the final six games for hitting Mason Rudolph with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's own helmet during a skirmish at the end of their game on Nov. 14. The NFL reinstated Garrett in February.

By signing the deal, Garrett would pass Chicago's Khalil Mack ($23 million) as the highest-paid defensive player in average annual salary.