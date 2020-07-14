The Dallas Cowboys are unlikely to reach a contract extension with quarterback Dak Prescott by the Wednesday franchise tag deadline, sources tell ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Barring unforeseen momentum over the next 24 hours, the Cowboys anticipate Prescott playing on a $31.4 million franchise tag.

Sources told ESPN's Todd Archer on Monday that no talks were scheduled before the deadline between the Cowboys and Prescott's agent, Todd France.

Prescott signed the exclusive franchise tag tender on June 22, which guaranteed he would not miss any of training camp -- whenever it will begin. Without a long-term deal by 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, Prescott will have to play the season on the tag and the sides can't talk again about a long-term deal until January.

If the Cowboys were to put the tag on Prescott again in 2021, he would make $37.7 million.