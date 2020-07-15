Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was arrested Tuesday in Louisville and faces a felony charge after participating in a protest at the home of Kentucky's attorney general.

Stills, 28, was booked at 11:36 p.m. local time and charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, according to the Louisville jail's booking log.

He also was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Stills was one of 87 people arrested after marching to the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron as part of a protest over the death of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Lamont Washington told local media outlets that all the protesters, including Stills, were given the chance to leave Cameron's home before being arrested.

Washington said in a statement, obtained by the Louisville Courier-Journal, that all 87 protesters face similar charges "due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions."

Taylor, a Black emergency medical technician, was shot eight times in Louisville on March 13 by plainclothes officers serving a no-knock search warrant for narcotics at her apartment. She was 26. No drugs were found.

Louisville has seen weeks of protests over the shooting, and Cameron has faced scrutiny for not charging any of the three officers involved in Taylor's killing.

A longtime vocal supporter of social initiatives against racial prejudice and police brutality, Stills also participated in a march for Taylor last month at the state capitol in Kentucky. Last month, he attended George Floyd's funeral in Houston and later tweeted that "Sports are a distraction from the movement."