The Tennessee Titans and star running back Derrick Henry have reached agreement on a four-year, $50 million contract that includes $25.5 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In one off-season, the Titans have reached new deals with Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

This agreement marks a change in plans, as a source said Tuesday that the sides were not expected to reach a long-term deal by Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchise players.

Under this new deal, Henry will be averaging $12.5 million per season, which ranks third in the NFL, with Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey making $16.1 million and Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott earning $15 million.

‪Henry won the NFL rushing title with 1,540 yards last season and has posted consecutive seasons of more than 1,000 yards.

Of all NFL running backs with at least 200 carries last season, Henry's 5.1 yards per carry was the highest.

Henry proved to be a valuable part of the Titans' offensive attack, especially in the playoffs.

"I've said it before, I'll say it again, Derrick [Henry] is an important part of what we do. Derrick is an important part of our football team," Titans GM Jon Robinson said of Henry at the NFL combine in March. "Derrick had a great year for us. He led the league in rushing and built off of the second half of his 2018 season. He cares about his teammates and works hard and he's great in the community."

Entering the AFC Championship Game, he had accounted for 69% of the team's total offense. During the Titans' run into the playoffs, Henry also became the first player to rush for 180 or more yards in three consecutive games. The fourth-year running back took on more of a leadership role with the Titans last season, drawing praise from coach Mike Vrabel.

"His leadership ability improved. He became a leader," Vrabel said after the Titans' 20-13 playoff win over the New England Patriots. "I think he helped lead this football team and carried my message and our staff's message into the locker room. His durability, effort, and toughness allow him to be a leader. He was excited and talked to guys on the field and locker room and they listened."

Since being selected in the second round of the 2016 draft out of Alabama, Henry has rushed for 3,833 yards on 804 carries (4.8 YPC) and scored 38 touchdowns. He also has caught 57 passes for 578 yards and three touchdowns. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2016.