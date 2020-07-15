JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Domestic battery charges against former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown have been dismissed, per a release from his agent and court records.

Duval County Judge Emmet F. Ferguson III granted defense attorney Zachary Shafer's motion to dismiss the charges on July 8, per court records.

Brown was arrested and charged with domestic battery on May 29, 2019, after a woman accused him of pointing a gun at her and threatening to kill her during an argument just after 4 a.m. on April 28, 2019, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report.

According to the report, the woman also said that Brown pushed her to the ground, kicked her in the abdomen and punched her in the face.

The Jaguars released Brown on May 9, 2019.

"It's very important to note that this case has been dismissed before the trial ever started," said Michael Boyer, Brown's agent. " ... The police were undoubtedly doing their job in recording initial allegations in their report. However, it was made abundantly clear in court during the pretrial motion that there was no truth to the allegations. Mr. Brown's case was delayed first by professional staffing turnover at the state's attorney's office and then by the circumstances of COVID-19. His professional livelihood was put on hold while the process worked itself out. Mr. Brown is very pleased to put this all behind him and continue his life and football career."

The team had drafted him in the fifth round in 2017, and he appeared in 28 games (two starts) and made 12 tackles and had half of a sack in two seasons.