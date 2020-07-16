Washington's NFL team has hired D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson to review the organization's protocols, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Wilkinson has represented the NFL in a lawsuit challenging the league's Sunday Ticket Package and has also successfully represented the NCAA and Major League Baseball in class-action suits.

While Wilkinson is expected to conduct a deep dive into the organization's past culture, team officials are highly upset and frustrated about ongoing online speculation, sources told Schefter.

The Washington Post is preparing a story about the team that is expected to highlight the culture that existed and some of the problems that were created, sources told ESPN.

Within the past week, front-office members Richard Mann III and Alex Santos, as well as radio play-by-play voice Larry Michael, left the organization.

It has been reported that three minority shareholders are seeking to sell their interests in the team.