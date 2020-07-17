New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was formally charged Wednesday with three misdemeanors stemming from a June 15 hit-and-run accident.

The Butte County, California, district attorney's office elected to file charges of reckless driving on highway, hit-and-run property damage and driving while suspended/revoked for DUI of alcohol/drugs.

In 2016, Rosas was found guilty of driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08%, according to Glenn County, California, court records. His next hearing for the current matter is scheduled for Sept. 4.

The Giants are scheduled to open training camp later this month.

Rosas was driving a black Chevrolet SUV one morning last month when a T-bone collision occurred. Witnesses saw Rosas driving erratically over the double yellow lines and at a speed estimated to be 100 mph when he ran a red light and hit a Ford pickup truck, according to the police report.

Rosas, 25, allegedly attempted to drive from the scene of the crash before his vehicle became disabled. He exited and fled the scene on foot without shoes.

Officers went to Rosas' home after the scene was cleared. The 2018 Pro Bowl kicker was not there, but was later stopped walking on the side of a road with his hands, legs and bare feet covered in blood. Rosas eventually was treated for minor injuries at Enloe Medical Center and later booked into Butte County Jail.

The police report originally stated that alcohol impairment was believed to be a factor. But there was no mention of any breathalyzer or blood test.

None of the charges that were filed Wednesday reflected alcohol being involved.

Rosas is coming off a down season in which he made just 12 of 17 field goal attempts (70.6%). He was re-signed as a restricted free agent for $3.3 million this offseason after the Giants used a second-round tender on him.

Rosas made 32 of 33 field goals (96.9%) the previous season and was named to the Pro Bowl. The former undrafted Southern Oregon kicker worked his way onto the Giants' active roster in 2017.