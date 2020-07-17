Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has signed the $18.2 million franchise tag tender for the 2020 season and will report to training camp, the team announced Friday.

The Bengals used their franchise tag on Green on March 16, and the sides failed reach agreement on a long-term contract by Wednesday's deadline.

"From the day that he joined our organization nine years ago, A.J. Green has been an outstanding player and a class act," Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement. "We are pleased that he will be part of the team this year, starting with the first practice.

"By signing, A.J. puts himself and the team in the best position to have a great season together, and we look forward to the opportunity at the end of the season to discuss keeping him here long-term. He has been an integral part of our team, and we expect this year that he will be the same impact player he has always been."

Green, who turns 32 on July 31, ranks fourth in the NFL with 8,907 receiving yards since entering the league as the fourth overall pick in 2011. He is second in franchise history in receiving yards and total receptions (602) and third in receiving touchdowns (63).

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection has averaged 14.8 yards per catch over his nine seasons with the Bengals.

"A.J. is one of the best receivers in the NFL," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. "He's an important part of our plans, and we're thrilled to have him in the fold from Day 1. We're looking forward to the impact of his talent and leadership on our offense this season."

Since 2016, however, Green has missed 29 of the last 30 games because of various ailments, including multiple torn ligaments in his left ankle that forced him to miss all of last season after suffering the injury during the first practice of the preseason.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.