The Arizona Cardinals have signed offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Beachum, 31, spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets, starting 45 out of 48 games. He missed three games last season due to a sprained ankle.

He was regarded by coaches as the most consistent player on the offensive line. In the three games without him, the Jets went 0-3, scored only 33 points and allowed 12 sacks. His return helped stabilize an injury-plagued offensive line.

Never regarded as a marquee player, Beachum finished third among tackles in pass-block win rate (94.2%), according to ESPN Stats & Information. Slightly undersized at 6-foot-3, he excelled in pass protection.

Beachum broke into the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012. After four seasons, he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars for one season before signing a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jets. He has 99 career starts and 104 games played.

