Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay says he's "skeptical" that NFL training camps will open as scheduled next week.

"Usually when you get about a week out, and right now that's exactly where we're at, you start to get revved up, starting to get excited," McVay said on the Helliepod. "And there's something about this time that you know the amount of things that have to take place for that to logistically get off and get going, something about it tells me maybe there's a chance that things get moved back."

Veteran players are scheduled to report on July 28, with rookies and quarterbacks reporting a few days earlier.

However, the NFL and NFL Players Association have yet to formalize a plan for health and safety procedures pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL owners are meeting Monday to continue discussions regarding health and safety, finances and the preseason schedule, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The preseason has already been reduced from four games to two, and a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano that the NFLPA union board of player representatives voted unanimously Friday in recommending that the preseason be canceled altogether.

Despite uncertainty regarding training camp and the preseason, McVay expressed optimism about the regular season taking place.

"What I've been telling our people is, 'Hey, we're going to have a great plan, whether we get a chance to execute that plan now or a little bit later remains to be seen,''' McVay said. "But I am confident we will have a season, we'll be able to play football. Whether or not it goes exactly on the schedule we've all seen, that's something that I'm a little skeptical of right now."

The Rams are scheduled to open the regular season on Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.