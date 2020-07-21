The NFL on Monday made an offer to the NFL Players Association to play no preseason games this summer, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The players had been pushing not to play preseason games this year, while the league had most recently been seeking to play two games instead of the usual four.

The league's proposal to the players also includes an offer for a longer training camp acclimation period, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano, which is closer to what the union has proposed.

The NFLPA has not yet informed the league whether it will accept the proposal.

Earlier Monday, the league said players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp, per the league's new testing protocols.

The NFL and the players' union reached an agreement as rookies for Houston and Kansas City were set to report to camp. Rookies for other teams begin arriving Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.