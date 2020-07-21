The NFL's Washington football team has hired Julie Donaldson to oversee all of its broadcasts, becoming the team's highest-ranking female executive.

NBC Sports Washington, Donaldson's former employer, announced the news.

Donaldson will be part of Washington's radio team, but she won't be doing play-by-play. Former play-by-play announcer Larry Michael retired last week amid allegations of sexual harassment, as detailed by the Washington Post.

Donaldson isn't directly replacing Michael, who held numerous roles in the organization, but she will be responsible for overseeing the broadcast operation. One source said her first task is to hire a play-by-play announcer, and she will have power and input on content for the team's various broadcast platforms.

She will become the first woman to be a regular member of an NFL team's broadcast booth, according to Westwood One.

Donaldson spent 10 years at NBC Sports Washington and was part of the pregame and postgame shows for the NFL team. She served a variety of roles with the station, including anchor, reporter and host.