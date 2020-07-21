The NFL Players Association is discussing details of the NFL's latest proposal in an all-players conference call Tuesday night, including a plan to set training camp rosters at 80 players instead of the typical 90, sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The league and the NFLPA are still haggling over the length of the training camp ramp-up period and the details surrounding opt-outs.

The union also told players on the call that there will be no preseason games, confirming a report from Monday night. The next step will be for the NFLPA to respond to the league with its own proposal.