The NFL confirmed Wednesday that if fans are allowed at NFL games this season, they will have to wear masks.

Brian McCarthy, the league's vice president of communications, tweeted:

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

The NFL has not announced a leaguewide policy on allowing fans at games, leaving it up to teams to make the decision based on local mandates.

The Jets and Giants announced on Monday that there would be no fans at their home games at MetLife Stadium "until further notice." New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recently issued an order limiting the number of people who could attend outdoor gatherings in the state to 500.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said he is leaning toward not having fans attend games at Las Vegas' new Allegiant Stadium this season.

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that the new SoFi Stadium will be "at limited or no capacity" this season.

Philadelphia city officials last week announced that no fans would be allowed in the stands during Eagles games in 2020, but a day later, the mayor's office clarified the city's position and offered a sliver of hope that fans could be in the stands at some point this season.

Several other teams have laid out plans for the upcoming season that include limited capacity with social distancing protocols, including masks. The Atlanta Falcons detailed plans Wednesday for hosting between 10,000-20,000 fans at home games.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already said they will require masks if fans are allowed at Heinz Field this season.