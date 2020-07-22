The Montgomery County, Texas, district attorney is dismissing the charges against Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver stemming from his May 16 arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Oliver was pulled over on State Highway 242, and according to police, he had an open beer between his legs and ultimately failed a sobriety test. The officer who administered the test noted Oliver might have been under the influence of something other than alcohol.

No drugs were found in Oliver's vehicle, but police did discover a pistol and charged him with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

However, Oliver's blood tests came back "totally negative," according to Houston attorney Gary Patterson. Because of those results, Patterson said, the DWI charge will be dismissed due to lack of evidence.

The weapon charge will be automatically dismissed because having a pistol in a vehicle is illegal only if the driver is intoxicated or is charged with another criminal act. Without the DWI charge, Oliver's possession of a pistol was lawful.

Oliver tweeted a link Wednesday to an initial story about his arrest and said: "Now y'all go back and read this article knowing that all my blood work came back clean!!!but I had a beer can between my legs get the f--- out of here how does a 5'8 officer [see] inside a window above his head anyway. ... how do 5 cop cars show up before I take a sobriety test huh."

The Bills selected the former Houston star with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He established himself as one of Buffalo's key defensive players, recording 43 tackles and five sacks as a rookie.