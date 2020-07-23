        <
          Athletes react to the Washington NFL team name change on social media

          Kellerman calls 'Washington Football Team' name ridiculous (2:28)

          Max Kellerman blasts Dan Snyder for not getting out in front of changing the team's name and leaving them stuck with a "ridiculous" name in the "Washington Football Team." (2:28)

          1:20 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Washington's NFL franchise announced on Thursday that, effective immediately, it will call itself the "Washington Football Team" pending the adoption of a new name, league sources told ESPN. There was plenty of reaction on social media.

          The temporary name change comes after completing a thorough review that began on July 3.

          Several players weighed in on the name via Twitter, including Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, former NFL receiver Dez Bryant and Washington linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.

          Washington had held the same nickname for the past 87 seasons, the most consecutive seasons with one nickname before a change in the history of NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL franchises, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

          It's the latest big news for a franchise that has also made headlines this offseason with stories about its shareholders, its hiring practices, allegations of sexual harassment by former employees and major changes to its front office and coaching staff.

          Here is what folks are saying about the temporary name: