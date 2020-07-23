Athletes react to the Washington NFL team name change on social media

Max Kellerman blasts Dan Snyder for not getting out in front of changing the team's name and leaving them stuck with a "ridiculous" name in the "Washington Football Team." (2:28)

Washington's NFL franchise announced on Thursday that, effective immediately, it will call itself the "Washington Football Team" pending the adoption of a new name, league sources told ESPN. There was plenty of reaction on social media.

The temporary name change comes after completing a thorough review that began on July 3.

Several players weighed in on the name via Twitter, including Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, former NFL receiver Dez Bryant and Washington linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.

Washington had held the same nickname for the past 87 seasons, the most consecutive seasons with one nickname before a change in the history of NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL franchises, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

It's the latest big news for a franchise that has also made headlines this offseason with stories about its shareholders, its hiring practices, allegations of sexual harassment by former employees and major changes to its front office and coaching staff.

Here is what folks are saying about the temporary name:

Ready to roll! To represent my family and the DMV area. Here's to a great season! pic.twitter.com/2mQDQhjXkq — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) July 23, 2020

Just waking back up from my pregame nap to see about The Washington Football team??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh. 🥴🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 23, 2020

They had all that time and came up with, "Washington Football Team"..

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 23, 2020

I'm in shock over here https://t.co/jQ18If9NHb — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) July 23, 2020

😭😭 what they gone put on the Helmets a big W https://t.co/9NcKadORAH — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) July 23, 2020

Who you play for? The Washington football team.. naw that ain't it 😂



For some reason that alone makes me feel it won't be a football season.. I'm sad seriously — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 23, 2020

The "Washington People with Helmets" lmao. come on now! — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) July 23, 2020

I think they should keep it long term cuz it's super unique.... don't know any other team with that name https://t.co/jF3XRW1tqL — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) July 23, 2020

"The Washington Football Team" The team that plays football!! There's so many marketing opportunities with this name pic.twitter.com/mi17Hge2Ci — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) July 23, 2020