Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown wrote an Instagram post Wednesday night in which he indicated he wants to play in the NFL again and urged the league to resolve its investigation into his conduct.

The post came two days after Brown teased his potential retirement from the NFL in a tweet.

In his post Wednesday, which he directed at the NFL, Brown appeared to change his stance. He ripped the league for "dragging its feet" with its investigation and leaving him "in limbo."

"The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won't resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable," Brown wrote. "I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing. My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag it's feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo?"

Brown also wrote that he was "waiting" on the NFL to complete its probe so he could speak to interested NFL teams.

"Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly," he wrote. "They're waiting on you nfl let's get this thing moving! We've got history to make!!"

In November, Brown met with the NFL to address sexual assault allegations against him. The league began investigating him under its personal conduct policy following a lawsuit filed by his former trainer that alleges she was sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions. Brown also was accused of sexual misconduct at his home by an artist who was working there in 2017.

Brown last played for the New England Patriots in September 2019. The Patriots released him one week later, and he hasn't been signed by a team since.