Chris Jones predicted earlier this week that the Kansas City Chiefs would win "five-plus" rings in the coming years. Teammate Tyreek Hill on Thursday went even further.

The wide receiver said on ESPN's First Take that he believes the loaded Chiefs roster, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will win seven championships.

"Well, I'm not gonna say he's telling a fib," Hill said when asked about Jones' comments. "But Chris Jones, he's definitely -- he's definitely a man of his word, and we're definitely creating something special here in KC, so I don't see why not. Why say five? Why not go seven rings? Right now we're just chasing [Michael] Jordan, so that's what we do. So I'm going over five, and I'm saying seven."

Jordan won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. Only two NFL franchises have won six Super Bowls -- the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs' Super Bowl victory in February was the franchise's first.

On Monday, in a radio interview with KCSP 610 Sports Radio, Jones said, "This is only the beginning.

"We plan to have another parade and another parade and another parade. We're going to make sure we bring not one, not two, not three, not four, but five-plus rings to Kansas City. It's been 50 years of waiting, but the wait is over now. It's time to create a dynasty," he said.

The Chiefs, fresh off signing Jones and Mahomes to long-term extensions, are well positioned to dominate in the near future. The Super Bowl champions have all of their core players now signed through at least 2021 while playing in their primes, setting up a possible dynasty run.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.