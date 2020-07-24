Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have announced the birth of their second child together: Win Harrison Wilson.

The newest member of the Wilson family was born Thursday weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce, according to an announcement from the quarterback. Win joins sister Sienna and brother Future Jr. Russell Wilson is Future Jr.'s stepfather.

Russell Wilson's father, who died in 2010, was Harrison III.

The quarterback, citing his pregnant wife, was part of the chorus of NFL players who voiced concern last weekend with the NFL's safety plan as training camps are set to begin.