Pending an agreement from players, NFL training camp will open as scheduled next week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The league held a meeting with coaches, general managers, presidents and ownership Friday, and it concluded with clubs approving training camp, roster rules, matters addressing operations during the coronavirus pandemic and economics.

Among the agreements by NFL teams that are pending player approval, sources told ESPN:

The 80-man roster deadline is Aug. 16, before padded practice, but teams can have 90-man rosters if they go with a split-squad setup. Some teams have plans to split squads and use stadium and regular practice facilities.

The salary cap remains the same for 2020 at $198.2 million per team, and there is a cap floor of $175 million in 2021 with the possibility of it being higher based on revenue streams.

There will be a fund established to pay back any benefits eliminated as a result of COVID-19 up to 2023, as well as paying back any lost guaranteed money to players.

NFL players considered high risk to COVID-19 can earn $350,000 and an accrued NFL season if they choose to opt out of the 2020 season. Players without risk can earn $150,000 for opting out.

Players who make a team's cut get a $300,000 stipend if the season is canceled and no games are played. If a season is canceled before the cut-down date, players who were on a team in 2019 get $250,000.

The NFLPA on Friday said its executive board voted unanimously to approve the proposed changes to the CBA. The vote now goes to the NFLPA board of player representatives, which is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

As of Thursday night, the NFL and NFLPA had been negotiating on three key points: rules for the training camp acclimation period; procedures via which players could opt out of the season for coronavirus-related reasons and what would happen to the contracts of those who do; and how to handle the league's long-term finances and salary caps of future years in the wake of projected 2020 revenue loss as a result of the pandemic.

Tuesday is the reporting date for all teams except for Houston and Kansas City, who report earlier because they are scheduled to play the Thursday night opener.