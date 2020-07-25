MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook told coach Mike Zimmer that he will show up at training camp on Tuesday, Zimmer said Saturday on a conference call.

Cook is set to make $1.3 million in 2020. In June, Cook's camp announced that he would hold out until he receives a "reasonable" contract extension. A new deal for the running back has yet to be reached.

Zimmer was on the conference call to address his new three-year extension. Vikings veterans are due to report Tuesday.

New language in the NFL's collective bargaining agreement would hinder Cook if he were to not report on the mandated date or within the grace period given to players at the start of camp. Per the CBA, Cook would not receive an accrued season toward free agency and become a restricted free agent if he does not show up to camp on time.

Cook's 1,654 yards from scrimmage last season were the ninth most in the NFL.