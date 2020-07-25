MINNEAPOLIS -- Dalvin Cook's agent said the Minnesota Vikings running back has not talked with coach Mike Zimmer about reporting to camp and ending his holdout despite what Zimmer said during a news conference earlier Saturday.

On a conference call to address the three-year extension Zimmer was awarded this week, the Vikings' coach said the running back told him he will show up at training camp on Tuesday, when veterans are set to report.

But Cook's agent, Zac Hiller, said that conversation did not happen.

"First, congrats to Coach Zimmer on his well-earned extension," Hiller told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "However, Dalvin has not spoken to him in regards to reporting to camp. We are unsure why this was said. I hope Dalvin can continue to play a major role in the Vikings' future success."

Cook is set to make $1.3 million in 2020. In June, the running back's camp announced that Cook will hold out until he receives a "reasonable" contract extension. A new deal for the running back has yet to be reached.

New language in the NFL's collective bargaining agreement would hinder Cook if he were to not report on the mandated date or within the grace period given to players at the start of camp. Per the CBA, Cook would not receive an accrued season toward free agency if he does not show up to camp on time and would become a restricted free agent.

Cook's 1,654 yards from scrimmage last season was ninth in the NFL.