Six players have been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list as teams prepare to report to training camp this week, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

The six players, included two veterans (Cleveland Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson) and four undrafted rookies (‪Baltimore Ravens defensive back Nigel Warrior, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Kendall Futrell, Browns defensive back Jovante Moffatt and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Aleva Hifo), the source said.

The Browns announced that Hilliard and Moffatt had been placed on the list.

Being placed on the list does not mean that the players have tested positive for the coronavirus. It is possible for a player to be placed on the list due to potential exposure. Teams are not allowed to disclose the exact reason a player was put on the list. Players may be activated from the list when they are healthy.

Hilliard appeared in 14 games last season, rushing for 49 yards and scoring two touchdowns. He also led the Browns with 421 kickoff return yards. Johnson, entering his second season with the Cowboys, spent last season on injured reserve.