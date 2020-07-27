METAIRIE, La. -- Drew Brees and his wife Brittany announced another $5 million commitment through their Brees Dream Foundation to support healthcare throughout underserved communities in Louisiana.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback and his wife previously pledged $5 million in March to help Louisiana's communities get through the coronavirus pandemic.

"As we work through one of the greatest challenges of our lifetimes, our health and wellness has never been more important," Brees said in an Instagram video, while also explaining that they want to "promote health equity for all."

The Brees family will partner with Ochsner Health to build healthcare centers in "the communities that need it most." The first will be in New Orleans East later this year.

"Our family is honored to help break down barriers and give back to the incredible people of Louisiana," Brittany said in the video.

Drew and Brittany Brees also pledged in June to become allies for the Black community and "part of the solution" in the fight for racial equality and social justice after Brees' comments about "disrespecting the flag" by kneeling during the national anthem caused widespread backlash.